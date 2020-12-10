Menu
Allen John "Hap" Brummer
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Allen John "Hap" Brummer, 94, of Holdrege, formerly of Wilcox, died Nov. 21, 2020, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.
Private family celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Jan Gluth King officiating. Following the service, a private family inurnment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege. The memorial services will be livestreamed via the funeral home's Facebook page.
The family is honoring Hap's wish for cremation; there will be no visitation or memorial book signing.
A memorial has been established in Hap's honor and kindly suggested to the Wilcox Fire and Rescue.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 10, 2020.
