HOLDREGE - Allen John "Hap" Brummer, 94, of Holdrege, formerly of Wilcox, died Nov. 21, 2020, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.Private family celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the Rev. Jan Gluth King officiating. Following the service, a private family inurnment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege. The memorial services will be livestreamed via the funeral home's Facebook page.The family is honoring Hap's wish for cremation; there will be no visitation or memorial book signing.A memorial has been established in Hap's honor and kindly suggested to the Wilcox Fire and Rescue.Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences online.