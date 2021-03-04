I am so glad that we got to have Keith and Alta to so many of our holiday dinners, she always brought her wonderful dinner rolls. I got to know and love her as the years went on, and we had a special friendship. After I moved to Kearney I had lunch with her at North Ridge and she always knew me. Of course I wish I’d gone more often. Thankful for the times we shared.

This a sad and sorry time for all of you, but we know she is at rest.

She was a very special lady and mother and grandmother.

And I’ll say for Scott, she was a very special grandmother in law.

Sincerely, Ann Prickett. “Grammy Ann”

Friend March 7, 2021