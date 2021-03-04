OMAHA - Alta M. Bentley, 91, of Omaha, formerly of Miller, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Omaha.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the United Church of Sumner – East Campus. The Rev. Ken Hutson will officiate and burial will be at Armada Cemetery in Miller at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney and also one hour prior to services on Monday at the church.
Alta Marie Becker was born Feb. 18, 1930, to Edward and Bertha (Pflaum) Becker and passed from this life on March 1, 2021. Alta was born at home on a farm outside Elm Creek. Even though she was born in what people refer to as "The Dirty Thirties" she and her sisters Louella and Betty enjoyed farm life and found ways to have fun with paper dolls and playing house despite the hard times.
When Alta finished the eighth grade, the family moved to town. Her mother, Bertha, was determined her girls would attend high school and it would be much easier for them if they lived in town. Alta graduated from Elm Creek High School in 1946. She enjoyed staying in contact with her classmates and even lived near several of them when she moved to Northridge in Kearney after her husband's passing.
During the summers, Alta spent her time babysitting and cleaning house for neighbors and relatives. She loved little children and could not resist a baby. This was evident throughout her life, but most especially once the grandchildren started arriving.
On Oct. 11, 1946, Alta married Keith Bentley in Norton, Kansas. They lived together happily for 67 years until Keith's passing in 2014. On a farm north of Miller, they raised kids, corn and cattle. When Travis Moomey, their first grandchild, was born, Alta found a joy that only grew with the births of 10 more grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Keith and Alta were active members of the First Christian Church in Elm Creek where Alta enjoyed teaching Sunday school for many years. They volunteered in many capacities in Buffalo County 4-H. Keith and Alta both led 4-H clubs, sponsored 4-H'ers who went to Ak-Sar-Ben and mentored 4-H'ers throughout Buffalo County. Alta enjoyed community activities and was a member of Buffalo County Extension Club, Redwing Homemakers Club, the Christian Fellowship of Women and Miller Senior Citizens Club. Alta loved bowling and belonged to a bowling league that competed every Tuesday.
Alta lived north of Miller until after Keith's passing when she moved to Northridge Assisted Living in Kearney. There she found old friends and made new friends who helped her enjoy her days. In 2019, when it was determined that she needed more care, she moved in with her youngest granddaughter, Laurel Bentley Peterson, who cared for her tenderly and with much love until she passed.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Moomey and husband Rick of Sumner, Janna Pierce and husband Dick of Miller; and her son, David Bentley and wife Maris (Weidner) of Plattsmouth; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Alta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith; her sisters and their spouses; her grandson, Joshua Mark Pierce; her great-grandson, Paul Smith; and many other beloved family members and friends who are greeting her in heaven.
Memorials are suggested to the Armada Cemetery.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 4, 2021.