Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
8 Entries
I was so saddened to learn of Alta's passing. She was my favorite cousin. I always looked forward to her cooking on Sunday. She made the BEST rolls.
Love to all of you.
I have a Facebook page if anyone wants to contact me.
Dianna Antikie Fife
Dianna Pflaum Fife
March 15, 2021
Very sorry for your loss
Larry Neutzman
March 7, 2021
I am so glad that we got to have Keith and Alta to so many of our holiday dinners, she always brought her wonderful dinner rolls. I got to know and love her as the years went on, and we had a special friendship. After I moved to Kearney I had lunch with her at North Ridge and she always knew me. Of course I wish I’d gone more often. Thankful for the times we shared. This a sad and sorry time for all of you, but we know she is at rest. She was a very special lady and mother and grandmother. And I’ll say for Scott, she was a very special grandmother in law. Sincerely, Ann Prickett. “Grammy Ann”
Friend
March 7, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy, may God be with you .
Vilene cherry
March 7, 2021
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of one of His saints.
May Jesus be your portion as He is close to the brokenhearted.
Your Mom´s cousin,
Connie L. Christoffersen Poldberg
Cinnie
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember all the family dinners we had at your folks house.
Karen McNeff
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of your mother's passing, Dave. May your wonderful memories of her bring you comfort.
Don & Connie Streeter
March 4, 2021
Praying the Holy Spirit will surround you and give you what you need right now.