OMAHA - Alta M. Bentley, 91, of Omaha, formerly of Miller, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Omaha.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at United Church of Sumner – East Campus. The Rev. Ken Hutson will officiate and burial will be at Armada Cemetery in Miller at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney and also one hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Armada Cemetery.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 3, 2021.