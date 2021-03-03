Menu
Alta M. Bentley
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
OMAHA - Alta M. Bentley, 91, of Omaha, formerly of Miller, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Omaha.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at United Church of Sumner – East Campus. The Rev. Ken Hutson will officiate and burial will be at Armada Cemetery in Miller at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney and also one hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Armada Cemetery.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so saddened to learn of Alta's passing. She was my favorite cousin. I always looked forward to her cooking on Sunday. She made the BEST rolls. Love to all of you. I have a Facebook page if anyone wants to contact me. Dianna Antikie Fife
Dianna Pflaum Fife
March 15, 2021
Very sorry for your loss
Larry Neutzman
March 7, 2021
I am so glad that we got to have Keith and Alta to so many of our holiday dinners, she always brought her wonderful dinner rolls. I got to know and love her as the years went on, and we had a special friendship. After I moved to Kearney I had lunch with her at North Ridge and she always knew me. Of course I wish I’d gone more often. Thankful for the times we shared.
This a sad and sorry time for all of you, but we know she is at rest.
She was a very special lady and mother and grandmother.
And I’ll say for Scott, she was a very special grandmother in law.
Sincerely, Ann Prickett. “Grammy Ann”
March 7, 2021
You have my deepest sympathy, may God be with you .
Vilene cherry
March 7, 2021
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of one of His saints. May Jesus be your portion as He is close to the brokenhearted. Your Mom´s cousin, Connie L. Christoffersen Poldberg
Cinnie
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember all the family dinners we had at your folks house.
Karen McNeff
March 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of your mother's passing, Dave. May your wonderful memories of her bring you comfort.
Don & Connie Streeter
March 4, 2021
Praying the Holy Spirit will surround you and give you what you need right now.
Deanne Alton
March 3, 2021
