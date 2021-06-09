Amelia Eschliman

Grand Jucntion, Colo. resident, 100

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Amelia H. Eschliman, 100, died peacefully on May 6, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Burial will be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction.

Callahan-Edfast Mortuary will assist with funeral services at a future date.

Molly, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Valley County to William J. Adamek and Rose M. (Novasad) Adamek on Jan. 9, 1921. She was the third of seven children. Molly was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

She married Harley E. Eschliman on May 1, 1941 in Ord. He was the love of her life and they spent 70 happy years together.

Molly and Harley started their family in Ord, then moved to Kearney in 1954 where they raised their two children. Molly worked at Reddy's Grocery, Baldwin Manufacturing and Les Horne Insurance Agency. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. Ask any of her family and they will tell you she made the BEST Kolaches in the world. Molly and Harley loved to attend dances in Ord, play cards, travel and joined a Good Sam's Club. Molly was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Upon retirement they moved to Grand Junction, Colorado to be near their son and his family. They spent summers in Grand Junction but winters in Apache Junction, Arizona, to be near their daughter and family.

In Feb. 2019, she moved into The Fountains at Hilltop. She celebrated her 100th birthday, receiving 119 birthday cards from family and friends, she cherished every single one. She loved her view of the mountains. It was her view to the world once the COVID-19 quarantine was enacted. Like many seniors she missed her physical contact with family, and we missed her. Nightly phone calls had to suffice.

Survivors incude her son, Dennis (Patti) Eschliman of Grand Junction, Colorado, daughter, Judith (Donald) Zwickl of Avondale, Arizona: grandson, Randall (Kellie) Zwickl of Tucson, Arizona, granddaughter, Becky (Brian) Montag of Grand Junction, Colorado; grandson, Dwight (Amy) Eschliman of Mill Valley, California; granddaughter, Stacie McQuarrie of Goodyear, Arizona; 11 great- grandchildren, Cody, Katie, Daniel, Emily, McKenna, Menona, Harley, Riley, Theo, Matthew and Haleigh; and a brother, Donald and Dee Adamek of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Molly was preceded in death by her husband, Harley; her parents, William and Rose Adamek; great-grandson, Micah Montag; and 5 of her siblings.