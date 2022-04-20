Menu
Andy Frerichs
1977 - 2022
BORN
1977
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
KEARNEY - A husband, father, son, brother, friend, soldier, mentor and an all-around amazing person taken too soon. Andrew Frerichs' life journey was unexpectedly cut short at the young age of 44. He was so bravely fighting cancer but passed due to unforeseen circumstances on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Hutson officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
--
Andrew was so loved by his family. He left behind his wife, Ayla, and four wonderful children, Ethen, Trevor, Vivian and Aurora.
Andrew was born to Alvin and Cindy Frerichs on May 25, 1977, in Minden. His father, Alvin's, life also was ended too short at the age of 58. Andy always enjoyed telling everyone how big of a family he came from. Andrew has three brothers, Jacob, John and Calvin. Along with five sisters, Tammy, Jamie, Emma, Jennifer and Anna. He had a brother, Joshua, whose life was taken as an infant.
Andrew graduated from the high school in Sumner. Andy then courageously served in the United States Air Force for nine years and was honorably discharged in 2005. Andrew then happily gave 14 years to Union Pacific Railroad, until his cancer diagnosis, where he strongly fought for more time with his family and friends and passed too early, due to heart failure.
Anyone who spent time with Andy knew that he took pride in his wit and humor. He was always a jokester and knew how to make people laugh. Andy always had such a big heart, especially when it came to mentoring people. He really cared about the people he spent time working with throughout his lifetime. He also adored his family so much; he would do anything for them. He took great pride in his four kids and was so proud of them. His most precious time was spent cuddling with his kids. He would also say he spent precious time playing video games with his many friends he met over the years.
Andrew will be missed by a sea of people and he knew this as his life came to an end. When our time comes, he will embrace us at the doors of heaven.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 20, 2022.
