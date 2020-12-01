Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anne Thorne Weaver
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Omaha - Anne Thorne Weaver, 87, of Omaha died peacefully on Nov. 23, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19.
There will be a private family inurnment. Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Funeral Home in Omaha is in charge of arrangements.
--
Anne was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on May 17, 1933, to parents, Niblack Thorne and Helen Virginia Hubbell. Many of her childhood years were spent with grandparents at Terrace Hill in Des Moines, Chicago, Phoenix, New York City and Santa Barbara, California. Anne graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines and attended Bradford Junior College in Massachusetts.
After graduation she married Philip A. Weaver in 1952.
In 1956 Anne and family moved to Omaha. Once in Omaha she joined the Junior League, beginning her lifelong volunteerism and service to the community for more than six decades. Since 1956 Anne has enjoyed spending time in Okoboji and considered it her second home. One of her favorite undertakings was ownership of the Broadmoor Market and Ferd's Bakery at Countryside Village.
Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling and exploring many parts of the world; she literally went to Timbuktu just so she could say "Timbuktu."
Anne is survived by her daughters, Wendy Weaver Clark (Roger), Laura A. Weaver and Sheri De La Motte; grandchildren, Ashley Paulsen (Andreas) and James Clark (Shaila); and two great-grandchildren, Anley Paulsen and Ralston Clark.
She was preceded in death by her sons, James M. Weaver and Philip T. Weaver; and former husband, Philip A. Weaver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nebraska Humane Society, Salvation Army, Trinity Cathedral, Museum of Nebraska Art and St. Alban's Church.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
I am so saddened to hear of Anne's passing. I had the pleasure of meeting Anne thru my Mother. Both Anne and I had season tickets to the Omaha Lancers games when they played at AK SAR BEN. I always made a point to stop by to say "Hello" and chat with her between periods. She was a lovely, funny and gracious person. My thoughts are with the entire Weaver family. RIP
Ann Barton
November 30, 2020
Anne was a person I admired. She was a gracious, strong and independent woman who possessed a beautiful smile and a charming personality.
Gail Veitzer
November 30, 2020
Very sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Weaver family at this time.
Bob Daisley
November 30, 2020
At one time I delivered in the Loveland neighborhood and got to chat with Anne occasionally, always made me smile. One winter during a nasty snowstorm, I got stuck near Anne´s house. She trudged out to check on me, I told her I had help coming, but she insisted I join her for coffee. She shared some of her life story and listened to mine. We had a grand time until the tow truck arrived. A simple kindness shared by a memorable lady. Rest well in God´s arms, Anne.
Rick Havenridge
November 29, 2020
Anne was one of a kind and full of surprising contradictions. I counted her as a loving friend and spent a long weekend at her home in Okoboji - a rare chance to get to know the private Anne. She even visited in California for my birthday celebrations. I will miss her.
Jane Hill
November 29, 2020
I loved seeing Anne at collectors choice. I have more things in my home that Anne talked me into buying. I loved all of them...
Sharon
November 29, 2020
Dear Weaver family, I am so very sorry for the heartache you are feeling. Anne was an amazing woman, and her absence will be greatly felt by all who knew her. I am praying that you find comfort and peace in the days ahead.
Julie Richards
November 29, 2020
Laura, Sheri, and Weaver Family, I am so saddened hearing of Anne´s passing. Truly one of the wittiest, nicest persons I´ve ever met. I am so deeply sorry for your loss. She touched so many lives she will truly be missed. Thinking of you and praying for you all during this tough time. Elisa and Erhard
Elisa G Havranek
November 29, 2020
Dear family...I just heard about Anne's passing. My heart and prayers go out to you all. I have so many memories that have included her! Camp Fire, Okoboji, Yacht Club, Colonial Dames. So glad we got together with her summer last. Love to you all, Cris
Cris Hedgpeth
November 29, 2020
Anne was truly one of a kind... and a legend in her own time. We feel honored to have been a part of her life and to share the joy she brought into ours. She will be greatly missed.
Sandi and Bill Bruns
November 29, 2020