So sorry to read this obituary, Bill & Anne were my neighbors on Covington Court in Wichita, Anne & I were very close. We kept in contact until about 6 months when Anne didn’t answer my e-mails. I moved to Overland Park, KS about 1 year before Anne move to be near her family. I would very much like to know what happened to her. My sincere sympathy to all.



Mary Lou Wohler Friend March 31, 2021