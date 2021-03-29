Menu
Anne M. Uhler
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Anne M. Uhler, 76, of Kearney died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home-Keens Memorial in Kearney.
A memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Paul Colling will celebrate and burial will be later at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery near Winfield, Kansas.
There will be no visitation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice or The World Theatre.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
2407 W, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to read this obituary, Bill & Anne were my neighbors on Covington Court in Wichita, Anne & I were very close. We kept in contact until about 6 months when Anne didn’t answer my e-mails. I moved to Overland Park, KS about 1 year before Anne move to be near her family. I would very much like to know what happened to her. My sincere sympathy to all.

Mary Lou Wohler
Mary Lou Wohler
Friend
March 31, 2021
Lili & Family, We are saddened to hear of the passing of Anne. I had the pleasure of working with both your mother and father at Ascension Via Christi in Wichita. Our thoughts and prayers are with you! Ascension Via Christi Partners in Caring and The Volunteer Team!
Misty Marley
March 31, 2021
I was sorry to hear of Ann´s passing, the Grattan´s and the Hoefgen´s were friends for many years. Ann and myself and brothers grew up together as friends. We lost touch over the years but consider a good friend. My mother, Mary Hoefgen also sends condolences. grew up as friends together.
Pat Coiner (Hoefgen)
March 30, 2021
March 30, 2021
Anne was an absolute joy to work with. She gave me some of the best memories of my Nursing career. Her hard work and dedication were an inspiration. When I think of her, I can’t help but smile. I hope she and Bill are celebrating together at this moment.
Terri Orth
Friend
March 30, 2021
I worked with Anne at Via Christi St. Teresa..She was a wonderful and caring person. I always visited her mother when she was at Presbyterian Manor, Wichita.
So Sorry for your loss!!!
marie Jones
Friend
March 30, 2021
I had the pleasure to work with Anne at St. Francis Regional Medical Center. I loved her sense of humor but most of all, her dedication to her job and how she worked with people. May her soul rest in peace.
Linda Landoll
March 30, 2021
