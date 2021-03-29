KEARNEY - Anne M. Uhler, 76, of Kearney died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Mount Carmel Home-Keens Memorial in Kearney.
A memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Paul Colling will celebrate and burial will be later at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery near Winfield, Kansas.
There will be no visitation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice or The World Theatre.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 29, 2021.