Annette L. Chandler
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
404 N John Street
Alma, NE
DENVER, Colo. - Annette L. Chandler, 75, of Denver, Colo. died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home in Denver.
Arrangements are pending with the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 22, 2022
