KEARNEY - Anthony "Tony" J. Arehart, 34, of Ravenna died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A celebration of life will be later in the spring.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Tony was born on Sept. 10, 1987, in Kearney to James and Lynn (Hermann) Arehart. He attended Kearney High School and graduated with the class of 2006. Tony worked in materials and receiving at Parker Hannifin in Kearney.
Tony loved to spend time with his three children. Being a father was one of his greatest joys in life. Tony loved building golf carts with his dad and teaching his children the trade as well. As an avid hunter, Tony also had a passion for building guns in his spare time.
Tony was a father, a son, a brother, a cousin, a grandson, and a friend. Some of Tony's best friends include James and Kevin O'Neil. Tony was always joking and laughing with James and Kevin. Tony had a big heart with a tough sarcastic exterior. He was always doing little favors for his friends and family. He truly loved making others happy.
Survivors include his parents, James and Lynn Arehart of Ravenna; sister, Ashlee Arehart of Kearney; children, Kolby, Kaylee and Kaden Arehart of Wahoo; grandma, Lorraine Hermann and grandpa, Dwayne Hill of Miller and Grandpa, Dwayne "Lee" Arehart of Kearney; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tony was preceded in death by his grandmother Jean Arehart.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.