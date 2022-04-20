GIBBON - April Nicole Schamp, 27, of the Gibbon area died Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Franklin Congregational Church with the Rev. Jay Towell officiating.

Visitation with family will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.

--

April Nicole Schamp was born in Grand Island on Nov. 9, 1994, to Gary and Deborah (Kahrs) Schamp. She was baptized and confirmed at the Congregational Church in Franklin. She grew up in Franklin and graduated in 2013. She attended Central Community College in Hastings for a short time.

She worked at Jimmy Johns in Hastings and Grand Island. She also worked at Texas Roadhouse as a waitress. She had a huge heart and could brighten up an entire room with her beautiful smile. She loved her corgi dog Max. April also liked to help her grandma plant flowers in the spring. School work came easy for April; she spent lots of time tutoring others. She is loved and will be missed by many.

Survivors include her parents, Gary and Deborah Schamp of the Gibbon area; brother, Bret Schamp and fiance Athena of the Gibbon area; paternal grandparents, Benny and Betty Schamp of Ord; maternal grandparents, Jim and Susan Kahrs of Franklin; and an abundance of aunts, uncles and cousins.

April's memorials are kindly suggested to the family to designate at a later date.

Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 20, 2022.