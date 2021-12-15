Menu
Ardess J. Fisher Winder Cappel
FUNERAL HOME
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
652 Main St.
Arapahoe, NE
ARAPAHOE - Ardess J. Fisher Winder Cappel, 86, of McCook died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at C.A. Mues Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Arapahoe.
Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at McCook Evangelical Free Church with the Rev. Jeff Donelan officiating.
Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in McCook.
She was born Feb. 24, 1935, to J. George and Lorraine (Burrus) Fisher on the family farm in Red Willow County.
On July 26, 1953, she married Paul F. Winder. Paul preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 1998.
On Oct. 16, 2001, Ardess married Gaylord Cappel. He also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her four children, David Winder of McCook, Betty Butter of Arapahoe, Dan Winder of Kearney and Douglas Winder of McCook; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
652 Main St., Arapahoe, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McCook Evangelical Free Church
McCook, NE
