ARAPAHOE - Ardess J. Fisher Winder Cappel, 86, of McCook died Sunday Dec. 12, 2021, at C.A. Mues Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Arapahoe.

Viewing and visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at McCook Evangelical Free Church with the Rev. Jeff Donelan officiating.

Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in McCook.

She was born Feb. 24, 1935, to J. George and Lorraine (Burrus) Fisher on the family farm in Red Willow County.

On July 26, 1953, she married Paul F. Winder. Paul preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 1998.

On Oct. 16, 2001, Ardess married Gaylord Cappel. He also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her four children, David Winder of McCook, Betty Butter of Arapahoe, Dan Winder of Kearney and Douglas Winder of McCook; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.





Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2021.