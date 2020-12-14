KEARNEY - Arlyn E. Friesen, 75, of Loup City died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Loup City Community Building with Jeff Friesen officiating. Military honors will be provided following the service at the community building by the Loup City American Legion Post 48.
Cremation will follow the service.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the community building. Face masks are required and all social distancing guidelines will be followed. The service will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
--
Arlyn was born April 28, 1945, to Klaus H and Bertha (Mierau) Friesen in York. Arlyn spent his childhood in the Henderson area. He was often referred to as the oldest of the youngest. He began his education at District 31 and graduated from Henderson Public Schools in 1963. He was active in FFA, band, choir, basketball and cheerleading. He was baptized in faith his junior year at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson.
After graduation he attended Grace Bible College in Omaha for one year before transferring to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He graduated in 1968 with his degree in agribusiness.
After graduation, Arlyn married Rosemary Easterly, the love of his life, on Aug. 3, 1968. They had three children, Lisa, Krysten and Scott. Following their wedding they made their first home in Stamford where he taught science for one year. In 1969 he joined the Marines. He served six months active duty, and as a reserve for six years. After his active duty, he returned to Lushton to farm.
In 1972 he joined Na-Churs Fertilizer company. He remained with the company until 1979 rising to the level of national vice president. While working for Na-Churs he owned his own Cessna 210 that he crashed in the Denver area in 1977. He was able to "run away" from the crash and only had minor cuts and bruises. In spring 1979, he returned to the Sherman County area to farm with his brothers and cousin. He transitioned to farming supervisor in spring 2014. He continued to help Scott on the farm until his death.
In the 1980s, Arlyn along with his brother Milford started the Friesen Friesen Toolbar business. The tool bars can be found on planters from the Rocky Mountains to the Eastern Shore, from Canada to Mexico, and a few west of the Rockies.
Arlyn loved his family. He was so proud of all of his children and grandchildren. He took great pride in their accomplishments. His hobbies were farming, playing cards and traveling with his wife. He loved music and could be heard humming all the time.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary of Loup City; his children, Lisa and Jeff Marquart of Pleasanton, Krysten and John Teeter of Clearwater, Kansas, and Scott and Stephanie Friesen of Loup City; seven grandchildren, William, Elizabeth and Joshua Roe, Makenzie and Jonathan Teeter, and Aleia and Kolton Friesen; siblings. Marjorie and Harvey Smith, Evelyn and Charles Duerksen, Milford and Jean Friesen, Jim and Peggy Friesen, Vern and Clarice Friesen, Beverly and Bill Brown, Eleanor and John Pauls; sister-in-law, Donna Friesen and numerous nieces, nephews and "extra" children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Klaus and Bertha; in-laws, William and Sarah Easterly; brother, Leroy Friesen; brother-in-law, Steven Easterly; and nephew, Gregory Duerksen.
Memorials are suggested to the Loup City Rescue Squad or the Friesen family.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2020.