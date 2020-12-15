Menu
Arlynn Meyer
1937 - 2020
1937
2020
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE
MINDEN - Arlynn Lee Meyer, 83, of Minden died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Christopher Hazzard officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's Facebook page. Private family inurnment will be held prior to services at Minden Cemetery.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Arlynn's wish for cremation.
The current health recommendations will be followed and the use of a face mask is required. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
--
Arlynn L. Meyer was born Oct. 7, 1937, in Holdrege to Otto and Olinda (Schielke) Meyer. He was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox, and was confirmed at Mount Calvary Lutheran in Holdrege. He graduated from Callaway High School.
He married Lola Johnson in Campbell at the Presbyterian church by his uncle Rev. Otto Heinitz, who was a Lutheran minister. They were blessed with one daughter, Nancy Rae on Jan. 15, 1963. Nancy married Joe Forey. They had two children, Stephanie and Joshua, and three great-grandchildren: MadiLynn, Haylee and Wyatt Hays.
Survivors include his wife, Lola; daughter, Nancy and her husband Joe Forey; granddaughter, Stephanie and her husband Nathan Hays; grandson, Joshua Forey; three great-grandchildren, MadieLynn, Haylee and Wyatt Hays; brother, Alan Meyer and his wife Julie; nephews, Todd and Sean Meyer; brother- and sisters-in-law, Lee and Glenda Johnson, Lynn and Nancy Johnson and Shirley Johnson; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dennis.
Memorials in Arlynn's honor are kindly suggested to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden or the Orphan Grain Train.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Minden, NE
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was a sad day for me when I saw that Arlen had passed. He was one of my favorite patients. I felt so blessed when he came to my retirement party. He will be missed.
Bobbi Sandrock
December 15, 2020
