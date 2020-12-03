LOUP CITY - Arnold John Kaslon, 81, of Loup City died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home in Loup City.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rosary and funeral will be private and for family only.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City with military honors by the Loup City American Legion Post 48.

There will be no public visitation.

Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the church. The Rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Arnie was born June 12, 1939, in Ashton to Louie and Helen (Michalski) Kaslon.

He married Lillian (Kern) Kaslon on Sept. 3, 1960.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian and his five children, Jackie Renz-Norris of Hastings, Diane Schneider of Lincoln, Laura Waters-Vazquez of Lincoln, Rob Kaslon of Keenesburg, Colorado, and Shari Blake of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Delores Roy; brothers, Leonard Kaslon, Larry Kaslon, Bob Kaslon and Kenny Kaslon; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 3, 2020.