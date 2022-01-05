Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arturo Cabral Ruiz
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Arturo Cabral Ruiz, 56, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Lexington, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, unexpectedly at his home.
Mass of Christian burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Jose Chavez officiating.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Interment will be at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.
He was born Nov. 8, 1965, in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Antonio and Carmen (Cabral) Ruiz.
Survivors include his children, Luis Ruiz, Luz Viviana Ruiz and Carmen Ruiz, all of Lexington; his father, Antonio Ruiz of Mexico; two brothers, Antonio Ruiz of Odessa, Texas, and Ramon Ruiz of Mexico; three sisters, Rosa of Mexico, Veronica of Mexico and Concepcion Ruiz of Mexico; and six grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.