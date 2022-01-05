KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Arturo Cabral Ruiz, 56, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Lexington, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, unexpectedly at his home.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Jose Chavez officiating.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.

He was born Nov. 8, 1965, in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Antonio and Carmen (Cabral) Ruiz.

Survivors include his children, Luis Ruiz, Luz Viviana Ruiz and Carmen Ruiz, all of Lexington; his father, Antonio Ruiz of Mexico; two brothers, Antonio Ruiz of Odessa, Texas, and Ramon Ruiz of Mexico; three sisters, Rosa of Mexico, Veronica of Mexico and Concepcion Ruiz of Mexico; and six grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 5, 2022.