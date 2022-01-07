BROKEN BOW - Audrey Mae (Datus) Miller, 76, of Broken Bow died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at her home.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Phil Sloat officiating.

Inurnment will be in Westerville Cemetery.

Audrey was born July 9, 1945, in Westerville to Virgil and Helen (Copsey) Datus.

In 1967 Audrey married Frank Miller.

Survivors include her three daughters, Priscilla Miller of Broken Bow, Patricia Sisson of Ainsworth, and Dee Miller of Litchfield; two sisters, Dixie Pappas of California and Meredith Zutavern of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.