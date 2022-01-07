Menu
Audrey Mae Miller
BROKEN BOW - Audrey Mae (Datus) Miller, 76, of Broken Bow died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 at her home.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Phil Sloat officiating.
Inurnment will be in Westerville Cemetery.
Audrey was born July 9, 1945, in Westerville to Virgil and Helen (Copsey) Datus.
In 1967 Audrey married Frank Miller.
Survivors include her three daughters, Priscilla Miller of Broken Bow, Patricia Sisson of Ainsworth, and Dee Miller of Litchfield; two sisters, Dixie Pappas of California and Meredith Zutavern of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.
I send my love and prayers for the family.
Tamra Pribbanow
Friend
January 4, 2022
Thoughts and prayers to you Patricia and your family
Addy Catlett
Friend
January 4, 2022
"Thinking of you all during this time."
Melanie Young
Friend
January 4, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deanne (Tolen) Loehr
Acquaintance
January 4, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time of loss. May you find comfort in your faith and memories.
Melvina Bundy
Friend
December 31, 2021
