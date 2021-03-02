TOPEKA, Kan. - Aurella (Ringenberg) Heine, 95, of Topeka, formerly of Lexington, Seward and Sheridan, Wyoming, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her McCrite Plaza home in Topeka. Funeral services were today at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Topeka. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hillside Lutheran Cemetery in Dawson County with the Rev. James Moshier officiating. Visitation will be 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington. Dove Southeast Chapel in Topeka and Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington are in charge of arrangements. She was born at Eustis, Nebraska, to William J. and Olga B. (Lohmeyer Werth) Ringenberg. In 1947, she married Gilbert R. Heine. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Hintz; brother, Herbert Ringenberg; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Aurella was such a gracious lady. I have very fond memories of her visiting with us @ Aunt Olga's home. My mother was a first cousin of Aurella's and she felt more like sisters than cousins. Aurella was maid of honor at my parent's wedding. My sympathies to all of Aurella's family.
Rose Marie Brown
Family
March 3, 2021
Ninety five years was a wonderful life. Her mother was the twin sister of my paternal grandmother, Clara Lohmeyer Sasse Werth Albers. That would make her my father's first cousin (Herbert Albers).
Joyce Albers Psota
March 2, 2021
Gilbert and Aurella lived across the road from us when we were pretty young. My folks, Gilbert and Ethel Gierhan, so enjoyed them as neighbors and friends. On one occasion, Mom, Dad, and I stayed with them in their beautiful home in Seward when I played in a music competition at Concordia. I remember your mother as a very intelligent woman in addition to being incredibly kind and thoughtful. They are probably all busy catching up in Heaven now.