TOPEKA, Kan. - Aurella (Ringenberg) Heine, 95, of Topeka, formerly of Lexington, Seward and Sheridan, Wyoming, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her McCrite Plaza home in Topeka.

Funeral services were today at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Topeka.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hillside Lutheran Cemetery in Dawson County with the Rev. James Moshier officiating.

Visitation will be 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington.

Dove Southeast Chapel in Topeka and Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington are in charge of arrangements.

She was born at Eustis, Nebraska, to William J. and Olga B. (Lohmeyer Werth) Ringenberg.

In 1947, she married Gilbert R. Heine. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen Hintz; brother, Herbert Ringenberg; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 2, 2021.