KEARNEY - Austin L. Montgomery, 4, of Kearney tragically died with his mother Lori and sister Emmah on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Interment will follow at Armada Cemetery in Miller.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
--
Austin Lee Montgomery was born Dec. 2, 2016, in Kearney to Jess and Lori (Wempen) Montgomery.
Austin loved Thomas the Train and anything to do with race cars. He was a cookie monster and enjoyed talking on his mom's phone.
Survivors include his father, Jess Montgomery of Kearney; sister, Hanna Montgomery of Kearney; grandparents, Eugene Sr. and Diane Wempen of Overton and Linda Montgomery of Minden; uncles and aunt, JR Wempen of Overton, AJ Montgomery of Las Vegas and Katie (Jeff) Bohlen of Pleasanton; and great-grandparents, Beverly Wempen of Overton and Darlene Montgomery of North Platte.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2021.