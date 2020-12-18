STAMFORD - B.J. Morris, 77, of Stamford died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at home surrounded by his wife and two daughters.
Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Freedom Baptist Church in Stamford with the Rev. Jason Dowell officiating. Service will be livestreamed on the Wenburg Funeral Home Facebook page.
There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation was chosen.
Private family inurnment at a later date.
--
He was born March 6, 1943, near Honey Lake, Missouri, to Burnnie J. and Sylvia Muriel (Wilmoth) Morris. In his teens he rode bulls and helped care for rodeo stock. He worked as a drywall hanger with his father for a number of years. He was a pen rider at Lane County Feeders in Dighton, Kansas, and Noyes Feedlot in Oxford. He drove a truck for Speedway Trucking in Holdrege and Eugene Clason of Beaver City hauling livestock.
He purchased his own Peterbilt and leased to BMC in Columbus where he hauled livestock equipment. In 1999, he purchased a new Peterbilt and leased to Sitton Motor Line in Joplin, Missouri. Throughout his driving career he hauled everything from nitroglycerin to eggs. In 2007 B.J. revisited an old love of leather work and opened "The Leather Shop." He could fix most anything with a little bit of "Cowboy Ingenuity."
In 1966 he married Waunda J. Stagemeyer of Hendley. They made their home in Neosho, Missouri. To this union they were blessed with two daughters. They eventually found their way back to Nebraska. They raised their family in Beaver City surrounded by Waunda's family and dear friends that became family. While not working at a feedlot he could be found with his friend Jerry helping to round up someone's strays. Their versions of the day's events did not always match.
Survivors include his wife, Waunda of Stamford; daughters, Mary (Brad) Robison of Orleans, and Janet (Mike) Schwanz of Stamford; four grandchildren, Sylvia (Sheb) Johnson of Farnam, Lucas Robison of Alma, Kelsey (Creighton) Hendrickson of Osborne, Kansas, Broden Schwanz of Stamford; two great-grandchildren, Kyah and Jaxen Hendrickson; one sister, Dora Faye Smith of Leesburg, Florida, and one brother, Clarence (Helen) Morris of Anderson, Missouri; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of other family member and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; and in-laws, Harold and Ethel Stagemeyer; brothers, Kenneth and Glen; and sister, Betty.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 18, 2020.