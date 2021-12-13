KEARNEY - Barbara Bay, 76, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Arrangements are pending with Horner Liekse McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Riley we are sorry we will not be able to attend the funeral. Barb was a special lady. Know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Don and Judy Christofferson
Friend
December 15, 2021
We offer or sympathy in this loss. Barb was such a caring, nice, person. Loved the days of Kiptin visiting while we were haying. He always would check to see if Barb was back at the house whenever we were over there. She will be greatly missed in the Garfield neighborhood.
Kendra, Kiptin, Nate
December 15, 2021
Riley, Stephanie & all...your cousins Marian, Judy and Arlene send prayers and sympathy for these days of loss; we so enjoyed every time we had with you & Barb. May you keep your eyes focused on our Loving Heavenly Father these next days. His promises are sure.
Arlene Collins
Family
December 13, 2021
Riley and family,
Our deepest sympathy. Barb will be missed.
Harry and Wilma