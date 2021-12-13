Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Bay
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Barbara Bay, 76, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Arrangements are pending with Horner Liekse McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
Kearney , NE
Dec
17
Burial
Kearney Cemetery
Kearney , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Riley we are sorry we will not be able to attend the funeral. Barb was a special lady. Know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Don and Judy Christofferson
Friend
December 15, 2021
We offer or sympathy in this loss. Barb was such a caring, nice, person. Loved the days of Kiptin visiting while we were haying. He always would check to see if Barb was back at the house whenever we were over there. She will be greatly missed in the Garfield neighborhood.
Kendra, Kiptin, Nate
December 15, 2021
Riley, Stephanie & all...your cousins Marian, Judy and Arlene send prayers and sympathy for these days of loss; we so enjoyed every time we had with you & Barb. May you keep your eyes focused on our Loving Heavenly Father these next days. His promises are sure.
Arlene Collins
Family
December 13, 2021
Riley and family, Our deepest sympathy. Barb will be missed. Harry and Wilma
Harry and Wilma Schaffert
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results