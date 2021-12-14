KEARNEY - Barbara "Barb" A. Bay, 76, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Faith Baptist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Clarence Patterson officiating.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2021.