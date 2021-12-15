KEARNEY - Barbara "Barb" A. Bay, 76, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Faith Baptist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Clarence Patterson officiating.
Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Born Barbara Borgman to Ivan and Adeline Borgman, June 16, 1945, in Lincoln. In her early life she lived on several farms near Oxford and Edison. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1963.
She married Tom Storz in 1964 and then Riley Bay in 1988. She graduated beauty school in 1989, and worked at several nursing homes. Barb and Riley lived in Kearney and then on the family farm near Arnold; later in life they moved back to Kearney. Barb truly was a farm girl at heart, she loved the animals and the labor that goes with farm life. She was a good steward of the family farm and especially loved the animals. After she and Riley retired, they traveled extensively, visiting many Western states and enjoyed camping. She really enjoyed going to the ark.
In a school interview with her granddaughter, she spoke of her love for her grandchildren and meeting Riley as the high points of her life. She further added that she loved the farm life.
Her words of wisdom for life were: "Always love and be thankful for the things you are granted in life."
Survivors include her husband Riley Bay of Kearney; son, Ron (Michelle) Storz of Phillipsburg, Kan.; daughters, Lori Reetz of Lincoln, Stephanie (Josh) Budden of Kearney, Katreena (Eddy) Melo of Lexington; brothers, Ron (Gloria) Borgman of Spearfish, S.D., Mike (Wendy) Borgman of Beatrice; sisters, Lalonnie Marschel of Calhan, Colo., Chris (Dennis) Chesterman of Beaver City, and Jeri (Van) Lamb of Lincoln; many grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Adeline Borgman; and a daughter, Carol Ann Storz.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2021.