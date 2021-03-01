To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
9 Entries
We are so sorry for Barb´s passing. We have many good memories of our times spent with the two of you! Barb was a very special lady. We will miss her!
Fred and Nancy George
March 31, 2021
Beech , My sincere condolensences.
Carleton Flynn
March 6, 2021
Dick are prayers are with you!
1SG Ret. Dennis Dop
March 4, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Barb's passing. Such a wonderful woman, RN, and friend. I knew her though our employment at Mt Carmel and Gibbon Good Samaritan Center. She was always so good at getting her former nursing "buddies" together and helping us keep in touch. She was always genuinely interested the the lives of others and I hold her face and laughter close. Sympathies to Dick and the family. I'm sure she was greeted with open arms by her Savior to shine for eternity and wait for our arrival.
Nancy Wellensiek
March 4, 2021
I enjoyed knowing Barbara. What a wonderful person. My sympathies to her husband Dick and children. I will plant the tree in Barbara's memory as well as my husband, Don.
Rena Schmidt
March 3, 2021
Dick Beechner and family. Please accept my sincere sympathies for losing a wonderful, mother, wife and friend. Barb was always a joy to be around - and considerate of others.
Dick - you and I were both so fortunate to have wonderful mates for 63 years - and life is difficult without them - but the good memories we have helps to deal with the future.
Blessings, Sam
Wayne Samuelson
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Barb's passing. Prayers and warm thoughts are for Dick and his immediate family. She was such a wonderful gal and will be missed.
Mary Iten
March 2, 2021
Dick and family, Megan and I read with great sadness about Barb. She truly was one of a kind. I remember our visits in your home and around the neighborhood. Barb was such a kind and giving person. I will always remember her loving spirit, warm smile and joyous laughter. She will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you, Dick, and to the rest of your family.