I was so sad to hear of Barb's passing. Such a wonderful woman, RN, and friend. I knew her though our employment at Mt Carmel and Gibbon Good Samaritan Center. She was always so good at getting her former nursing "buddies" together and helping us keep in touch. She was always genuinely interested the the lives of others and I hold her face and laughter close. Sympathies to Dick and the family. I'm sure she was greeted with open arms by her Savior to shine for eternity and wait for our arrival.

Nancy Wellensiek March 4, 2021