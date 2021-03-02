Menu
Barbara Beechner
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Barbara Nelle (Dill) Beechner, 85, of Kearney died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home.
Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private celebration of Barbara's life.
Barbara has chosen cremation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Barbara was born July 17, 1935, in Belvidere to her parents Nelle Trumble Dill and Earl (Squire) Dill.
Raised on a farm in Belvidere with five older siblings, Barb grew up milking the cows and making deliveries before school. A top student, she graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center with a nursing degree.
She met and married Dick Beechner in 1957. Barb worked as school nurse in Lincoln as well as in nursing homes (Lancaster Manor, Mount Carmel and Good Samaritan Society in Gibbon). She later served as a hospice volunteer for 25-plus years.
Barb's compass was always the golden rule - "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." And she was willing to give extra, whether a sack of veggies from her garden, a loaned book or a bedside visit to an ailing friend. She enjoyed family reunions and traveling with her siblings and their spouses to the Amazon in Peru, France, China, Egypt and Alaska. She was a faithful supporter of her husband's career in coaching athletics as they moved the family to cheer on Nebraska Huskers, Hiram Scott Scotties, Missouri Tigers, Washington State Cougars and UNK Lopers.
Barb epitomized the Nebraska state slogan, "The Good Life." She enjoyed people and was a true friend to everyone she met, including her walking partner/dog KYCE. Barb was a lifelong volunteer to multiple civic, church and cultural organizations. She was an active enthusiast of Nebraska-related literature, art and nature, including the sandhill cranes migration on the Platte River.
Barb's zest for learning and life included serving as a Senior College board member, 4-H leader and membership in P.E.O., book clubs, Sweet Adelines choir and her birthday "Classics." She loved volunteering at Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney and was an avid supporter of local theatrical productions, including the annual storytelling conference in Kearney.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Dick Beechner; children, Lea Beechner Wylie and John Wylie (Kansas City), Richard "Beech" Beechner II and Connie Meyer (Kearney), Sara Beechner and Mark Aitala (Austin, Texas), who loved her vibrancy, kindness, pioneer grit and sense of humor. She's also survived by her sister, Carol (Dill) Lehmkuhl; and grandchildren, Mackenzie and Hayden Wylie, Dillon and Kole Aitala. She was a beloved sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to many.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her infant son, Richard Dill Beechner, as well as her siblings, Jack Dill, Bob Dill, Jean (Dill) Anderson and Jo (Dill) Messman.
Memorial contributions to one of the following is preferred:
Barbara Dill Beechner University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing - Kearney campus Scholarship (established by the family) Mail checks to: University of Nebraska Foundation, P.O. Box 2678, Kearney, NE 68848. Electronic donations are accepted.
Kearney Area Storytelling Festival. Mail checks to: P.O. Box 473, Kearney, NE 68848. Electronic donations are accepted.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
We are so sorry for Barb´s passing. We have many good memories of our times spent with the two of you! Barb was a very special lady. We will miss her!
Fred and Nancy George
March 31, 2021
Beech , My sincere condolensences.
Carleton Flynn
March 6, 2021
Dick are prayers are with you!
1SG Ret. Dennis Dop
March 4, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Barb's passing. Such a wonderful woman, RN, and friend. I knew her though our employment at Mt Carmel and Gibbon Good Samaritan Center. She was always so good at getting her former nursing "buddies" together and helping us keep in touch. She was always genuinely interested the the lives of others and I hold her face and laughter close. Sympathies to Dick and the family. I'm sure she was greeted with open arms by her Savior to shine for eternity and wait for our arrival.
Nancy Wellensiek
March 4, 2021
I enjoyed knowing Barbara. What a wonderful person. My sympathies to her husband Dick and children. I will plant the tree in Barbara's memory as well as my husband, Don.
Rena Schmidt
March 3, 2021
Dick Beechner and family. Please accept my sincere sympathies for losing a wonderful, mother, wife and friend. Barb was always a joy to be around - and considerate of others. Dick - you and I were both so fortunate to have wonderful mates for 63 years - and life is difficult without them - but the good memories we have helps to deal with the future. Blessings, Sam
Wayne Samuelson
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Barb's passing. Prayers and warm thoughts are for Dick and his immediate family. She was such a wonderful gal and will be missed.
Mary Iten
March 2, 2021
Dick and family, Megan and I read with great sadness about Barb. She truly was one of a kind. I remember our visits in your home and around the neighborhood. Barb was such a kind and giving person. I will always remember her loving spirit, warm smile and joyous laughter. She will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you, Dick, and to the rest of your family.
Patricia Jensen
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Hayley
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results