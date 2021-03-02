KEARNEY - Barbara Nelle (Dill) Beechner, 85, of Kearney died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her home.
Due to the pandemic, the family will have a private celebration of Barbara's life.
Barbara has chosen cremation.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara was born July 17, 1935, in Belvidere to her parents Nelle Trumble Dill and Earl (Squire) Dill.
Raised on a farm in Belvidere with five older siblings, Barb grew up milking the cows and making deliveries before school. A top student, she graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center with a nursing degree.
She met and married Dick Beechner in 1957. Barb worked as school nurse in Lincoln as well as in nursing homes (Lancaster Manor, Mount Carmel and Good Samaritan Society in Gibbon). She later served as a hospice volunteer for 25-plus years.
Barb's compass was always the golden rule - "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." And she was willing to give extra, whether a sack of veggies from her garden, a loaned book or a bedside visit to an ailing friend. She enjoyed family reunions and traveling with her siblings and their spouses to the Amazon in Peru, France, China, Egypt and Alaska. She was a faithful supporter of her husband's career in coaching athletics as they moved the family to cheer on Nebraska Huskers, Hiram Scott Scotties, Missouri Tigers, Washington State Cougars and UNK Lopers.
Barb epitomized the Nebraska state slogan, "The Good Life." She enjoyed people and was a true friend to everyone she met, including her walking partner/dog KYCE. Barb was a lifelong volunteer to multiple civic, church and cultural organizations. She was an active enthusiast of Nebraska-related literature, art and nature, including the sandhill cranes migration on the Platte River.
Barb's zest for learning and life included serving as a Senior College board member, 4-H leader and membership in P.E.O., book clubs, Sweet Adelines choir and her birthday "Classics." She loved volunteering at Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney and was an avid supporter of local theatrical productions, including the annual storytelling conference in Kearney.
Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Dick Beechner; children, Lea Beechner Wylie and John Wylie (Kansas City), Richard "Beech" Beechner II and Connie Meyer (Kearney), Sara Beechner and Mark Aitala (Austin, Texas), who loved her vibrancy, kindness, pioneer grit and sense of humor. She's also survived by her sister, Carol (Dill) Lehmkuhl; and grandchildren, Mackenzie and Hayden Wylie, Dillon and Kole Aitala. She was a beloved sister-in-law, aunt and cousin to many.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her infant son, Richard Dill Beechner, as well as her siblings, Jack Dill, Bob Dill, Jean (Dill) Anderson and Jo (Dill) Messman.
Memorial contributions to one of the following is preferred:
Barbara Dill Beechner University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing - Kearney campus Scholarship (established by the family) Mail checks to: University of Nebraska Foundation, P.O. Box 2678, Kearney, NE 68848. Electronic donations are accepted.
Kearney Area Storytelling Festival. Mail checks to: P.O. Box 473, Kearney, NE 68848. Electronic donations are accepted.
