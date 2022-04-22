Menu
Barbara Calder
LEXINGTON - Barbara Ann Calder, 88, of Lexington, formerly of Ogallala, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at Avamere in Lexington.
At Barbara's request she was cremated and there will be no service.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington was in charge of arrangements.
Barbara was born Oct. 3, 1933, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to John and Dorothy (Campbell) Allison.
She was united in marriage to Jim Calder. They divorced in 1982. She then met her partner Bob Edgar. In 2013, he preceded her in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Allison Luther of Lexington and Beth Calder of Alameda, California; two granddaughters; and one great-grandaughter.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 22, 2022.
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
So very sorry for your loss. Barb was a witness when Al and I got married at the courthouse February 12, 1982. I worked with Barb at the Development District at that time. She was a very special lady.
Susan Lincoln
Friend
April 22, 2022
