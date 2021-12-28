Menu
Barbara Jean Hartzell
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
LEXINGTON - Barbara Jean Hartzell, 78, of Lexington died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
It was Barbara's wish to be cremated and that there would be no memorial service.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Oct. 26, 1943, in Stuttgart, Ark., to Everett and Jean (Monk) Hewson.
Survivors include her son, Randy; daughter, Tyanna Brandt of Lexington, two sisters, Marilyn Bauer of Lincoln and Cindy Sheering of Texas; three grandchildren; one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter on the way.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 28, 2021.
So sad to see her go.
Bobbie Treacle
Friend
December 27, 2021
