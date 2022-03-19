KEARNEY - Barbara Hellriegel, 73, of Elm Creek died Friday, March 18, 2022, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek.
Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Monday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. rosary.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara A. Hellriegel was born July 4, 1948, in Kearney to Donald and Dolores (Weaver) Hellriegel. She was raised in Elm Creek and attended Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1966. Barb later attended Kearney State College where she earned her bachelor's degree. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years. Barb was a past member of the Envoys and Elm Creek Village Board. She was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she taught CCD for many years. She enjoyed ceramics, bowling, reading, visiting with friends and having breakfast with her classmates. She especially enjoyed spending holidays with her family.
Survivors include her brother, Bill (Pat) Hellriegel of Kearney; nephews, Eric (Jaime) Hellriegel of Elm Creek, Ryan (Pat) Hellriegel of Elm Creek; niece, Stacy Hellriegel of Minden; as well as her great-nieces, Madison, Ava, Ashlyn and Easton.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Elm Creek Fire and Rescue Department.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 19, 2022.