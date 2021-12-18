Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Hoyt
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE

Barbara Hoyt

Minden resident, 57

MINDEN - Barbara M. Hoyt, 57, of Minden died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her home.

Funeral Mass will be at 11a.m. on Wednesday at St. John's Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Evan Winter officiating.

Interment will follow the service at the Minden Cemetery.

There will be no visitation as the family has honored Barb's wish for cremation.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.

--

Barb was born on Sept. 19, 1964, in Kearney to Darrel J. and Helen C. (Hemberger) Kominek. She grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1982. She continued her education at Joseph's College of Beauty and Hastings Community College where she received a degree in accounting.

Barb married Steven A. Hoyt on Sept. 24, 1988, in Kearney and the couple was blessed with two daughters, Sara and Shelby. The family made their home in Colorado and Minden. Barb was employed at First National Bank in Kearney and Minden and later worked for Minden Public Schools in food service, where she enjoyed bonding with the students at C.L. Jones Middle School.

She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church where she served as the church accountant and CCD teacher for many years. Barb enjoyed cross-stitch, watching classic television shows and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Steven Hoyt of Minden; daughters, Sara (Kent) Urwiller of Ravenna, and Shelby (Brian) Cody of Minden; grandchildren, Tessa, Kayden, and Aria Urwiller of Ravenna; father and mother-in-law, Errol and Jan Hoyt of Kearney; sister-in-law, Pat Kominek of Virginia; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Steven Kominek.

Memorials in Barb's honor are kindly suggested to St. John's Catholic Church in Minden.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.


Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St John Catholic Church
624 N Garber Ave, Minden, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Craig Funeral Home - Minden.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Barbara was such a dear friend. She always had a smile on her face and a willingness to listen Prayers and hugs at your time of loss!
Shari Strobel & family
Friend
December 25, 2021
Steve, Sara and Shelby, We were very saddened when we heard of Barb's (Moms) passing. What a beautiful spirit she had. We will always have her smile and laugh etched in our hearts. We will be praying for you all and wish we could take your pain away. Even though her spirit will always be with you we know it is going to be hard not wrapping your arms around her. She will be with you all on a daily basis and she will especially be watching over her grandbabies. Sending our love and many prayers.
Rhonda and Chris Riha of Grand Island
Family
December 21, 2021
I had wonderful times with Barb. Our girls were in the same class (Shelby and Emily). She was always so happy and we had nice conversations when we lived in Minden. Sorry for your loss! She was wonderful!
Shari Strobel
Friend
December 20, 2021
Sorry to hear about your wife keep your head up god knows what you need
Jim Cantrell
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results