Barbara Hoyt

Minden resident, 57

MINDEN - Barbara M. Hoyt, 57, of Minden died on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her home.

Funeral Mass will be at 11a.m. on Wednesday at St. John's Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Evan Winter officiating.

Interment will follow the service at the Minden Cemetery.

There will be no visitation as the family has honored Barb's wish for cremation.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.

Barb was born on Sept. 19, 1964, in Kearney to Darrel J. and Helen C. (Hemberger) Kominek. She grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1982. She continued her education at Joseph's College of Beauty and Hastings Community College where she received a degree in accounting.

Barb married Steven A. Hoyt on Sept. 24, 1988, in Kearney and the couple was blessed with two daughters, Sara and Shelby. The family made their home in Colorado and Minden. Barb was employed at First National Bank in Kearney and Minden and later worked for Minden Public Schools in food service, where she enjoyed bonding with the students at C.L. Jones Middle School.

She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church where she served as the church accountant and CCD teacher for many years. Barb enjoyed cross-stitch, watching classic television shows and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Steven Hoyt of Minden; daughters, Sara (Kent) Urwiller of Ravenna, and Shelby (Brian) Cody of Minden; grandchildren, Tessa, Kayden, and Aria Urwiller of Ravenna; father and mother-in-law, Errol and Jan Hoyt of Kearney; sister-in-law, Pat Kominek of Virginia; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Steven Kominek.

Memorials in Barb's honor are kindly suggested to St. John's Catholic Church in Minden.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.