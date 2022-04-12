COZAD - Barbara Dorotha "Barb" Poehler, 79, of Cozad died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home south of Cozad.

Barb's family will be receiving friends 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church at Eighth and Lincoln streets in Lexington.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating.

A private burial service will be held prior to the memorial service at Fairview Cemetery south of Cozad. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Barb was born July 3, 1942, at Gothenburg, to Gus and Dorotha (Wells) Anderson.

Barb married Ervin "Andy" Poehler on June 30, 1963. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughters, Beth Rogers of Lexington and Jeannie Burns of Cozad; two sisters, Judy Biehl of Lexington and Alana Muchmore of Riverdale; and five grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 12, 2022.