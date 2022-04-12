Menu
Barbara Dorotha "Barb" Poehler
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
COZAD - Barbara Dorotha "Barb" Poehler, 79, of Cozad died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home south of Cozad.
Barb's family will be receiving friends 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church at Eighth and Lincoln streets in Lexington.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating.
A private burial service will be held prior to the memorial service at Fairview Cemetery south of Cozad. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Barb was born July 3, 1942, at Gothenburg, to Gus and Dorotha (Wells) Anderson.
Barb married Ervin "Andy" Poehler on June 30, 1963. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Beth Rogers of Lexington and Jeannie Burns of Cozad; two sisters, Judy Biehl of Lexington and Alana Muchmore of Riverdale; and five grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
8th and Lincoln, Lexington, NE
Apr
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
8th and Lincoln, Lexington, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just an old neighbor, Gloria Olnhausen
Gloria Olnhausen
Neighbor
April 12, 2022
We send our deepest condolences on Barb's passing. She was always such bundle of fun and craziness. We loved hearing her stories. She will be truly missed.
Marion and Ann McGee
Friend
April 11, 2022
