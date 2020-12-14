KEARNEY - Barbara Rose Spease, 77, of Minden died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara was born July 1, 1943, in Rushville to John and Ruth (Hoos) Janssen. She graduated from Rushville High School. In Augst. 1963, she married Jeffery Herman Spease in San Diego, Calif. She moved to the Miller area in 1975 where she owned and operated the Miller Grocery Store. She also worked at Baldwin Filters and the Eaton Corporation where she retired after 15 years. She then earned certification as a CNA where she worked with the elderly in their homes. She worked for Tri-County Hospital for 10 years. She left there and moved back home to Rushville where she took care of her mother and worked at Parkview Assisted Living for eight years. In 2017 she moved to Minden with her daughter and family and continued in home health care for elderly clients in their homes until she retired in May 2020.
Barbara was an active member in the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved attending Bible studies, playing guitar, piano and accordion while singing and yodeling for family and friends. She also loved reading, embroidery, sewing, cooking, hunting, gardening, wildlife and nature. She especially enjoyed being with family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra (Brian) Nevitt of Minden; son, John (Melissa) Spease of North Platte; three brothers, Benny (Judy) Janssen of Rushville, Bob (Crickett) Janssen of Crookston and Bill (Jackie) Janssen of Litchfield; sister, Patricia Wages of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; three granddaughters, Briana Nevitt of Minden, Keannea Spease of North Platte and Ashlynn Spease of Lincoln; grandson, Stephen Schaetzle of Lincoln; and her best friend, Donna Wilson of Overton.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Seth, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
