Barbara Rose Spease
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Barbara Rose Spease, 77, of Minden died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Barbara was born July 1, 1943, in Rushville to John and Ruth (Hoos) Janssen. She graduated from Rushville High School. In Augst. 1963, she married Jeffery Herman Spease in San Diego, Calif. She moved to the Miller area in 1975 where she owned and operated the Miller Grocery Store. She also worked at Baldwin Filters and the Eaton Corporation where she retired after 15 years. She then earned certification as a CNA where she worked with the elderly in their homes. She worked for Tri-County Hospital for 10 years. She left there and moved back home to Rushville where she took care of her mother and worked at Parkview Assisted Living for eight years. In 2017 she moved to Minden with her daughter and family and continued in home health care for elderly clients in their homes until she retired in May 2020.
Barbara was an active member in the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved attending Bible studies, playing guitar, piano and accordion while singing and yodeling for family and friends. She also loved reading, embroidery, sewing, cooking, hunting, gardening, wildlife and nature. She especially enjoyed being with family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra (Brian) Nevitt of Minden; son, John (Melissa) Spease of North Platte; three brothers, Benny (Judy) Janssen of Rushville, Bob (Crickett) Janssen of Crookston and Bill (Jackie) Janssen of Litchfield; sister, Patricia Wages of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; three granddaughters, Briana Nevitt of Minden, Keannea Spease of North Platte and Ashlynn Spease of Lincoln; grandson, Stephen Schaetzle of Lincoln; and her best friend, Donna Wilson of Overton.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Seth, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Barb passing. She was a blessing to know and I'm sure she is dancing and singing among the angels! RIP dear cousin.
Judy Knecht
December 16, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Barb's passing. What a great person she was. She helped care for my mother, Cathryn while she was at Parkview and was with her when she passed. This was always a comfort to me as Mom loved her. Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with you. RIP my dear cousin.
Carolyn (Janssen) Hoffman
December 15, 2020
Many prayers to the entire family. Barb was a ray of sunshine, always smiling and so loving.
Kirby Roffers
December 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. She was such a loving, caring lady and will always have a piece of my heart. God bless you all!
Lea Ann Snyder
December 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May God bless and keep you in his loving arms.
Valora
December 15, 2020
