BENNINGTON - Beau Quintana, 2, of Bennington died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in the arms of his parents, and surrounded by his family.
A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church with Father Art Faesser officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday followed by a 6 p.m. vigil prayer service all at the church.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Beau Ryan Quintana was born July 22, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Alex and Elizabeth (Spellman) Quintana. At four weeks old, Beau and his family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and later to Bennington, in December 2020. In March 2021, Beau was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer called ATRT. After diagnosis, Beau's parents made the decision to take him to St. Jude to give him the best care possible in hopes of beating this horrific disease. While at St. Jude, Beau continued to defy the odds of his disease and was such a warrior for six months. Everyone at St. Jude fell in love with his glowing personality, fist bumps and contagious laugh. He was the most polite little boy, always saying thank you to his nurses, doctors and care team.
Beau was so full of life. He enjoyed talking nonstop, dancing, swimming, wrestling, giving fist bumps and being with his family. He was fascinated with planes, buses, trucks, his puppies Maverick and Millie. Beau will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality and unwavering politeness. Beau's parents are convinced he was too perfect for this world and God had bigger plans for him.
Survivors include his parents, Alex and Elizabeth Quintana of Bennington; grandparents, Eddie and Kirstina Quintana, Jacki and Trent Osborn, Todd and Cathy Spellman, all of Kearney; great-grandparents, Mae Quintana of Kearney, Bob and Glad Spencer of Kearney and Penny Spellman of Shelton; aunts and uncles, Adam and Kylie Quintana, Nathan Spellman, Abran Quintana and Morgan and Sabree, all of Kearney; as well as many cousins and extended family and friends.
Beau was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Ernie Quintana, Gary Johnson, Bob "Ace" Spellman and Raymond and Theresa Barent.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at Memphis, Tennessee.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 13, 2021.