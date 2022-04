Beckett Lee Area

Lexington infant

KEARNEY - Beckett Lee Area, infant son of Brett and Lynn Area, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

A Funeral service will be held for the family at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Rev. Robb Kuefner, officiating.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.