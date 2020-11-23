Menu
Belerina Darnell
GIBBON - Belerina Darnell, 93, of Gibbon died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home in Gibbon.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. The Rev. Art Faesser will officiate.
Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at the service and visitation.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at St. James Catholic Church. A parish rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. prior to visitation.
Apfel Funeral Home – Grand Island is assisting the family.
--
Bellerina Darnell was born Nov. 27, 1926, at Sioux City, Iowa, to Jose and Manuela (Rodriguez) Martinez. She grew up and received her education in Gibbon. During World War II she worked at the Air Base Hospital Mess Hall, Café's Foote, White Spot and Mystery Oil.
Belerina married George Darnell on March 2, 1949, in Grand Island. The couple made their home in Gibbon. Belerina worked in Kearney many years. She was employed by Western Manufacturing Co., Emporia Café, Modern Cleaners, Liberty Cleaners and Frackel Cleaners. She had also worked as a nurse aide at Good Samaritan Hospital. She also worked for the Gibbon Chamber of Commerce and was the recipient of the Outstanding Service Award in 1980. She worked 14 years at the Kearney Country Club and after a 20-year break, she worked as hostess at Country Kitchen until George's failing health required her to retire.
Belerina was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. She was a member of the Gibbon American Legion Auxiliary Bradley Buck Unit 310 for 34 years having held positions of county secretary, county vice president, county president and local secretary, vice president and president for courtesy and publicity for a number of years. She was a past member of the Gibbon Extension Club, Birthday Club and Friendship Craft Club. Belerina enjoyed family and friends, helping others, dancing, bingo, yard work, but especially making her grandchildren happy by spoiling them.
Survivors include her son, Phillip Michael "Mick" Darnell of Gibbon; brothers, Ernesto and Arturo Martinez, both of Omaha; sisters, Hortensia Lopez of Killeen, Texas, and Dolores Woodward and Dorothy Hehner, both of Gibbon; grandchildren, Amber, Brendan, Cameron and Gram Darnell and Michael and Jesse Walker, all of Gibbon; and great-grandchildren, Brecken, Kimber, Londyn and Kellen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George in 2004; brothers, Salvador, Aristeo, Manuel and Charlie; and sister, Mary Castro.
Phillip I am so saddened to hear of your mother passing. She was such a beautiful soul inside and out. Fond memories of both your parents as we grew up.
Linda Catlin-Johnson
November 23, 2020
So sorry to hear this, she was such a sweet person. Thoughts and prayers for her family. Judy & Wes Miller
Judy Miller
November 23, 2020
Bell was a sparkler! Her sunny personality & good heart will be so missed. Our deepest sympathy to her family.
Mary Lee/Dick Kunze
November 23, 2020