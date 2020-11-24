Menu
Belerina Darnell
GIBBON - Belerina Darnell, 93, of Gibbon died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home in Gibbon.
The service time has been changed from the original time to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. The Rev. Art Faesser will officiate.
Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at the service and visitation.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at the church. A parish rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. prior to visitation.
Visit www.apfelfuneralhome.com to leave condolences online. Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Rosary
3:30p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. James Catholic Church
Nov
25
Service
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
, Kearney, Nebraska
Brendan and family, our deepest sympathies for your family´s loss. We only had the pleasure of meeting her a few times but found her very easy and interesting to talk to. She was one of those people that made you feel so comfortable, like you had known her forever. She will be greatly missed.
Lori and Jim Donovan
November 24, 2020
Phillip I am so saddened to hear of your mother passing. She was such a beautiful soul inside and out. Fond memories of both your parents as we grew up.
Linda Catlin-Johnson
November 23, 2020
So sorry to hear this, she was such a sweet person. Thoughts and prayers for her family. Judy & Wes Miller
Judy Miller
November 23, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. I worked with Bell at the country club, my father was Hugh Healey Bell and I had so much fun and she was definitely his favorite. Bell and I used to meet at Kaufman s and have pie coffee and milkshakes. I really loved her she was so much fun and had more energy than anyone I knew. She was able to carry about eight plates on one arm. We have a lake property now and have a golf cart and I named that golf cart ...Bell , it just reminds me of the fun days we had at the country club.
Kathi Healey
November 23, 2020
Bell was a sparkler! Her sunny personality & good heart will be so missed. Our deepest sympathy to her family.
Mary Lee/Dick Kunze
November 23, 2020