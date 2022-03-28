KEARNEY - Bernice M. Grass, 96, of Kearney, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Kinship Point Northridge in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. The Rev. Seungli You will officiate.
Private family burial will be at the Kearney Cemetery prior to services.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 28, 2022.