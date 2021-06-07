HOLDREGE - Bernice Stella Porter, 94, of Holdrege, formerly of Kearney, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Holdrege Memorial Homes.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Murray Jones officiating.

There will be no visitation. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Bernice was born in Antelope County, near Orchard, on Sept. 10, 1926, to Alfred James and Stella Jane (Adams) Cleveland.

On July 1, 1944, Bernice married Lloyd Porter. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her son Jerome Porter of Holdrege; two grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.

