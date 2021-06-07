Menu
Bernice Stella Porter
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
HOLDREGE - Bernice Stella Porter, 94, of Holdrege, formerly of Kearney, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Holdrege Memorial Homes.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Murray Jones officiating.
There will be no visitation. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Bernice was born in Antelope County, near Orchard, on Sept. 10, 1926, to Alfred James and Stella Jane (Adams) Cleveland.
On July 1, 1944, Bernice married Lloyd Porter. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son Jerome Porter of Holdrege; two grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Prairie Home Cemetery
Holdrege, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Bernice's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Julie McNett
June 7, 2021
