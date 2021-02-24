KEARNEY - Elizabeth M. "Beth" Feese, 92, of Kearney died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness.
She will be interred in the columbarium in St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney with a private family service.
A public celebration of life will be at a later date at St. Luke's.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
She was born May 12, 1928, in Minneapolis to John Roy and Edna Struble. She was a singer from an early age. After growing up in Fargo, North Dakota, and St. Paul, Minnesota, she achieved her bachelor's degree in music education from the University of Minnesota, where she met her husband, Gerald Feese, a graduate teaching assistant in music theory.
They were married Aug. 16, 1951, at St. Paul. Three children were born to this marriage, which was a role model for many marriages. Beth led a rich life that touched many with her music, teaching and faith. She taught music and elementary grades in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and Pennsylvania, and in the Hastings College Music Department. Hundreds of students studied in her private home studio on piano and voice, preparing for a life with a love of music and, in some cases, professional musicianship.
Beth and Jerry moved to Kearney in 1962, when he began teaching in the music department at Kearney State College, now UNK. An active leader and worker in community organizations, Beth was involved in the Kearney Area Ostomy Association, Music Teachers National Association and National Association of Teachers of Singing, and was involved in many ways at church. She could be heard singing in church choir and performing recitals. With her husband, she helped lead the choir at St. Luke's Church for several years. In 1985, at 57, she completed her master's degree at UNK.
Memberships included Sigma Alpha Iota professional music sorority; Pi Lambda Theta and Eta Sigma Upsilon, honorary education societies; and Mortar Board, professional leadership honorary. Beth was very supportive of her family, whether helping children throw a baseball or attending their concerts, or accompanying Jerry's students and planning family schedules. She and Jerry loved hiking and canoeing; there were many Sunday afternoon family hikes at Cottonmill Lake and trips to Minnesota's Boundary Waters.
Survivors include a daughter, Connie Moon and husband Richard of Kearney; son, David Feese and significant other, Kathy Parker, of Kearney; four grandchildren and their spouses; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; two brothers, Eugene and Raymond Struble; and son, Glenn Feese.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Luke's Episcopal Church Organ Maintenance Fund. Visit hlmkfuneral.com
condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 24, 2021.