Oh my. I have lots of memories! Dr Feese was the only one who would take on a near 40 year old adult who wanted to learn the violin from ground zero! Mrs Feese with her great smile and most excellent sense of humor was always nearby as she and her husband endured years of scratching and screeching flowing from the music room in their home. Some people touch your life and change it forever. My heart is warm with their memories. Love and comfort to Connie and her family. - Lynn Brewster

Lynn Brewster February 26, 2021