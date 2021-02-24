Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beth Feese
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Elizabeth M. "Beth" Feese, 92, of Kearney died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by loved ones after a brief illness.
She will be interred in the columbarium in St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney with a private family service.
A public celebration of life will be at a later date at St. Luke's.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
She was born May 12, 1928, in Minneapolis to John Roy and Edna Struble. She was a singer from an early age. After growing up in Fargo, North Dakota, and St. Paul, Minnesota, she achieved her bachelor's degree in music education from the University of Minnesota, where she met her husband, Gerald Feese, a graduate teaching assistant in music theory.
They were married Aug. 16, 1951, at St. Paul. Three children were born to this marriage, which was a role model for many marriages. Beth led a rich life that touched many with her music, teaching and faith. She taught music and elementary grades in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and Pennsylvania, and in the Hastings College Music Department. Hundreds of students studied in her private home studio on piano and voice, preparing for a life with a love of music and, in some cases, professional musicianship.
Beth and Jerry moved to Kearney in 1962, when he began teaching in the music department at Kearney State College, now UNK. An active leader and worker in community organizations, Beth was involved in the Kearney Area Ostomy Association, Music Teachers National Association and National Association of Teachers of Singing, and was involved in many ways at church. She could be heard singing in church choir and performing recitals. With her husband, she helped lead the choir at St. Luke's Church for several years. In 1985, at 57, she completed her master's degree at UNK.
Memberships included Sigma Alpha Iota professional music sorority; Pi Lambda Theta and Eta Sigma Upsilon, honorary education societies; and Mortar Board, professional leadership honorary. Beth was very supportive of her family, whether helping children throw a baseball or attending their concerts, or accompanying Jerry's students and planning family schedules. She and Jerry loved hiking and canoeing; there were many Sunday afternoon family hikes at Cottonmill Lake and trips to Minnesota's Boundary Waters.
Survivors include a daughter, Connie Moon and husband Richard of Kearney; son, David Feese and significant other, Kathy Parker, of Kearney; four grandchildren and their spouses; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; two brothers, Eugene and Raymond Struble; and son, Glenn Feese.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Luke's Episcopal Church Organ Maintenance Fund. Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
8
Service
3:00p.m.
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
2304, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I was blessed to have known Mrs. Feese as a piano & voice instructor first & then later as a friend. I spent many hours cleaning... & more often than not, just enjoying the company of both Dr. & Mrs. Feese. I know she's singing with Jerry now while he plays his strings. I think of her often & will miss her presence here on this earth. What a woman! Sending my sincerest sympathies & deepest condolences to her family.
Erika Godfrey
February 26, 2021
Oh my. I have lots of memories! Dr Feese was the only one who would take on a near 40 year old adult who wanted to learn the violin from ground zero! Mrs Feese with her great smile and most excellent sense of humor was always nearby as she and her husband endured years of scratching and screeching flowing from the music room in their home. Some people touch your life and change it forever. My heart is warm with their memories. Love and comfort to Connie and her family. - Lynn Brewster
Lynn Brewster
February 26, 2021
May God's peace and comfort surround your family. May Beth rest in a glorious peace!
Cory Christians
February 25, 2021
Mrs. Feese was my voice teacher for a few years and Dr. Feese my violin teacher for more than a decade. They were both wonderful mentors and dear friends. They impacted my life in a positive way that still reflects in my daily life. Perhaps I will listen to some Italian Arias today in remembrance of the wonderful exuberant Beth Feese. I might even sing along.
Tina Schade Willis
February 24, 2021
Mrs. Feese and I had quite a time while I was working for her last year. She always seemed to make my day better no matter what, and she was like a second grandma to me.
Alli Meyers
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results