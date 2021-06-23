Betty Koch

Campbell resident, 93

MINDEN - Betty Elaine Koch, 93, a lifetime resident of Campbell, until 2012, died on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Bethany Skilled Nursing Facility in Minden.

Services will be Saturday at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Diehl officiating.

Burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. till service time at the church.

Following graveside services, there will be a luncheon at the church.

Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell is in charge of arrangements.

--

Betty Elaine Koch was born March 25, 1928, to Perry Owen and Minnie Place. She graduated from Campbell High School in 1946. Following high school graduation, she graduated from the Kansas City Secretarial School in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1947.

Betty and Wallace Eugene Koch were married on May 21, 1948. Two children were born to this union, Dennis and Linda.

She worked at Skupa Insurance Agency in Campbell for both Francis and Steve before she retired in 1992. She was employed there for a total of 34 years, 4 months and 4 days. Betty especially enjoyed attending Steve's yearly appreciation suppers and visiting with the many customers she had worked with through the years. She was also thrilled every year by the beautiful roses Steve always sent home with her after the suppers.

Betty was a member of the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 169, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW #1346 in Hastings, a member of the Campbell Chamber of Commerce, the Betty's Club and was a Cub Scout Den Mother. Betty served on various committees in the organizations she was involved in.

Wally and Betty were privileged to tour Europe twice on Battlefield Tours and also attended a number of reunions held in different states with Wally's WWII army buddies. They greatly enjoyed a trip to Hawaii following Betty's retirement. Betty spent the final 12 years of Wally's life as his primary caregiver. He battled Alzheimers from 1996-2008. The last 18 months, Betty never left his side and he only spent four months in the nursing home when she could no longer care for him at home.

Survivors include her son, Dennis and Sharon, Minden; daughter, Linda Ridenour and husband Ross of Brady; brother, Jack Place of Campbell; sisters-in-law, Janet Place of Fairbury, Sheryl and Marilyn Place of Hastings; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; an infant sister; brothers, Hans, Robert, Alfred and Delmar Place; brother-in-law and his wife, Dallas and Polly Koch; and her in-laws, George and Ethel Koch.

Memorials may be sent to Linda Ridenour, Box 63, Brady, NE 69123.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Visit mertenbutlermortuary.com to leave condolences.