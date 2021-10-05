KEARNEY - Betty Lou J. Abels, 88, of Kearney, formerly of Amherst, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst. The Rev. Quinton Cundiff will officiate and burial will be at Stanley Cemetery near Amherst.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
Betty Lou was born on Jan. 11, 1933, in Bradshaw to Archie E. and Minnie J. (Dodson) Eldridge. The family moved to the Miller area where Betty Lou attended school through the 10th grade. The family then moved to the Amherst area where she attended Amherst High School and graduated with the class of 1950. She then attended Kearney State College for 1 year. After college, she taught rural school for 5 years near Elm Creek and Amherst.
She married Marvin L. Abels on July 5, 1953, in Amherst. Betty Lou was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst where she was involved in the Alter Guild and also taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Good Samaritan Hospital Service League and the HOP Club. Betty Lou, considered by her family as the mold from which all grandmas should come from, enthusiastically served in the role of a Mother. She was the pillar for all family gatherings and celebrations and will be fondly remembered for her ground roast beef sandwiches and rainbow Jell-O. She enjoyed reading and also spending time with her family and extended family.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Abels of Kearney; daughters, Patricia and Victor Branstiter of Kearney, Peggy and Greg McCollough of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, and Janet and Randy Hadwiger of Kearney; sister, Lois Thomas of Kearney; sister-in-law, Donna Eldridge of Burdette, Kansas; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Betty Lou was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Everett Eldridge; and daughter, Kimberly Jo Hinson.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 5, 2021.