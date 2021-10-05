So sorry to hear about the passing of Betty Lou. She was a sweet and lovely member of our family. Our thoughts and prayer are with Marvin, Patty, Peggy, Janet, Lois and Rojeanna Thomas, and other extended family. It was so nice to spend time with Betty Lou and Marvin in 2015 at my Mom´s 90th birthday celebration in Kearney. May your memories of Betty Lou comfort you during this difficult time.

Randy, Bonita, Brendan, Lauren and Evan Enochs Family October 7, 2021