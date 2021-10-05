Menu
Betty Lou Abels
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Betty Lou J. Abels, 88, of Kearney, formerly of Amherst, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst. The Rev. Quinton Cundiff will officiate and burial will be at Stanley Cemetery near Amherst.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
Betty Lou was born on Jan. 11, 1933, in Bradshaw to Archie E. and Minnie J. (Dodson) Eldridge. The family moved to the Miller area where Betty Lou attended school through the 10th grade. The family then moved to the Amherst area where she attended Amherst High School and graduated with the class of 1950. She then attended Kearney State College for 1 year. After college, she taught rural school for 5 years near Elm Creek and Amherst.
She married Marvin L. Abels on July 5, 1953, in Amherst. Betty Lou was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst where she was involved in the Alter Guild and also taught Sunday School. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Good Samaritan Hospital Service League and the HOP Club. Betty Lou, considered by her family as the mold from which all grandmas should come from, enthusiastically served in the role of a Mother. She was the pillar for all family gatherings and celebrations and will be fondly remembered for her ground roast beef sandwiches and rainbow Jell-O. She enjoyed reading and also spending time with her family and extended family.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin Abels of Kearney; daughters, Patricia and Victor Branstiter of Kearney, Peggy and Greg McCollough of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, and Janet and Randy Hadwiger of Kearney; sister, Lois Thomas of Kearney; sister-in-law, Donna Eldridge of Burdette, Kansas; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Betty Lou was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Everett Eldridge; and daughter, Kimberly Jo Hinson.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 5, 2021.
May your family find peace and comfort during this difficult time of loss. Loretta Dill
Loretta Dill
November 1, 2021
Sorry to hear of Betty passing. We had a great time together and she was a good friend. Loved riding our scooters together and got in trouble riding them. She was very special and will be missed by many. Last visit was 1952 when my 50th class reunion was in Kearney.
Ruby Eldridge Skinner (cousin in Indiana)
Family
October 17, 2021
So sorry to hear about the passing of Betty Lou. She was a sweet and lovely member of our family. Our thoughts and prayer are with Marvin, Patty, Peggy, Janet, Lois and Rojeanna Thomas, and other extended family. It was so nice to spend time with Betty Lou and Marvin in 2015 at my Mom´s 90th birthday celebration in Kearney. May your memories of Betty Lou comfort you during this difficult time.
Randy, Bonita, Brendan, Lauren and Evan Enochs
Family
October 7, 2021
Peggy and all your family: So sorry for your loss. A Mom is with you forever, in body or in spirit. Rejoice in your special memories with her. God's peace to each of you. Sending thoughts and prayers to you
Verlene Jacoby
October 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Betty was one of a kind and I am very glad that I got to know her and Marvin when I worked at the veterans home.
Lisa Tipton-Wylie
October 5, 2021
