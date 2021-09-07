ELWOOD - Betty M. Prasch, 99, of Elwood, formerly of Lexington, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Elwood. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Jose Chavez officiating. Interment will be at the St. Ann's Cemetery. Betty May Elliott was born at Yuma, Colorado, with her identical twin sister, Bess, on Feb. 16, 1922. On June 28, 1946, she married Donald Prasch. In November 2001 he preceded her in death. Survivors incude her children, Thomas from Kearney, Steven from North Bend and David from Valentine; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Tom, Steve, David & Reba and family you are in my thoughts and prayers. I remember your mom always busy at church dinners and events at school. She was a special lady. May God comfort you.
Mary Stearley
Classmate
September 8, 2021
Jim Bogner
Friend
September 8, 2021
There are no words. To say how much you will be missed the joy in your eyes and smile would light up my day your sassy personality made you feel like family. So many times you could make me smile with just a few words and change my whole day . You were a bright spot it everyone's life that you have touch Love you always Mrs. Betty
T Maul
Friend
September 8, 2021
Sending love and Prayers.
Steve and Cathy Erdman
Family
September 8, 2021
To Dave and Reba and to all of the Prasch family, we offer our sincere condolences to you all at the passing of your Mom. Will never forget how much your family supported and contributed to St Anns Junior High and High School including maintaining the school grounds and the football and track field.
Lots of great memories with your family. May the Lord Jesus give you his comfort and peace in this difficult time.
Michael and Karen Frost
Friend
September 8, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of your treasure. It´s a loss for all of us, St. Ann´s Families, that grew up together . My love and sympathy, and as you know, from all of the Gutierrez family. Judy
Judith Gutierrez
Friend
September 8, 2021
Ms Betty you will be missed greatly, you classy sassy lady
Cathy Marlin
Friend
September 6, 2021
I was one of the lucky and privileged ones to help take care of Miss Betty as a resident in the Elwood Care Center. The one thing you were taught early on is that you do not wake Miss Betty up early in the morning, she like to sleep in until at least 10:00 or 11:00 then you would go down to her room and get her up to get her Day started. There was times that she was not even ready to get up even then so I had to cohoax her with a back rub. But just know when that method was taken once you started it, you're going to be doing it for a while. Lol. Then we get her dressed and ready for the day and in her chair to go down to the dining area but not before you gave her a kiss on the cheek I told her that you loved her and it was always a pleasure to hear say back to you. Her spikiness and stubbornness would definitely be missed here on Earth but knowing she's been reunited with her sister that she talked of often just warms my heart..
Lauri Liess
Friend
September 6, 2021
Steve, Dave and Reba and Thom—I am so sorry for your loss. Betty was a jewel and I will never forget her always calling me “Maxine” when I worked at Elwood Care Center. Cherish the memories. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.