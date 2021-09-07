I was one of the lucky and privileged ones to help take care of Miss Betty as a resident in the Elwood Care Center. The one thing you were taught early on is that you do not wake Miss Betty up early in the morning, she like to sleep in until at least 10:00 or 11:00 then you would go down to her room and get her up to get her Day started. There was times that she was not even ready to get up even then so I had to cohoax her with a back rub. But just know when that method was taken once you started it, you're going to be doing it for a while. Lol. Then we get her dressed and ready for the day and in her chair to go down to the dining area but not before you gave her a kiss on the cheek I told her that you loved her and it was always a pleasure to hear say back to you. Her spikiness and stubbornness would definitely be missed here on Earth but knowing she's been reunited with her sister that she talked of often just warms my heart..

Lauri Liess Friend September 6, 2021