LEXINGTON - Betty J. Ronnau, 88, of Lexington died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her home. Inurnment will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
Betty was the youngest of my Mother's cousins. I have corresponded with Betty for many years as she shared information about family history and helped identify old family photos. I will miss her very much.
Phoebe (Dean, Clark) Larne
Family
January 17, 2022
I was in several of our Methodist church activities with Betty & she was such a sweet lady. Although I did not know her for long, she will live in my heart forever!
Linda Mins
Friend
January 15, 2022
Sorry to read about Betty's passing. Our prayers are with the family. My wife is Margene Giger a cousin to Darrel and Johnny. I met Betty on several occasions. I knew her parents and her brother Harold.
Robert stueven
Friend
January 15, 2022
Prayers and Love to the whole Family...May your Grief be short and your Memories long..Rod & Glo Fields.
Gloria K Eppley Fields
Friend
January 13, 2022
My thoughts go out to the family -Mike your mom was a wonderful lady my mother thought the world of her she will be deeply missed -