BROKEN BOW - Beverly Mae Peterson, 90, of Broken Bow died Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with the Rev. Bob Winn officiating.
Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery at Weissert. The service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday with the family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
On March 14, 1932, Beverly Mae was born in the Buckeye community south of Broken Bow, to Glen and Ona (Williams) Ferguson.
On May 4, 1952, Beverly married Lewis Peterson. On Dec. 19, 2003, he preceded her in death.
Survivors include sons, Randall Peterson of Weissert and Roland Peterson of Broken Bow; a sister, Vicki Boss of Muscatine, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 12, 2022.