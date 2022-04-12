Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly Mae Peterson
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
BROKEN BOW - Beverly Mae Peterson, 90, of Broken Bow died Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with the Rev. Bob Winn officiating.
Burial will be in the Lone Tree Cemetery at Weissert. The service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
A visitation will be from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday with the family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary.
On March 14, 1932, Beverly Mae was born in the Buckeye community south of Broken Bow, to Glen and Ona (Williams) Ferguson.
On May 4, 1952, Beverly married Lewis Peterson. On Dec. 19, 2003, he preceded her in death.
Survivors include sons, Randall Peterson of Weissert and Roland Peterson of Broken Bow; a sister, Vicki Boss of Muscatine, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Apr
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Apr
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Roland and Randy and families, I’m so sorry to learn of your mother’s passing. What a sweet and lovely lady she was. You are in my prayers.
Cheri Berggren
Friend
April 11, 2022
My heart grieves with your family! Sending my deepest sympathy.
Beverly was such a wonderful lady. My mother Pat Nelson and Beverly had a very special cousin bond.. she was a definite favorite of my extended family! I have many fond memories of her beautiful musical talent and beautiful voice. Heavens choir just added her voice in praising her Lord and Savior !
Loree Hegr
Family
April 11, 2022
Deepest sympathy for the loss of your much-loved and admired dear one. Her life was a great blessing to so many.
Mary Lea Wallace
Friend
April 11, 2022
Loved the time I got to spend with Bev, we got to have a lot of good little talks. Prayers to your family.
Spencer and Ginalee Sinner
Friend
April 11, 2022
Dear Beverly radiated music and kindness and was a beautiful example to me through the years. I rejoice that she is at home with the Lord, and pray that He will comfort her family and friends as we mourn her absence.
Crystal (Cooksley) Schweiger
Friend
April 11, 2022
Beverly was a grand lady. Her, Arlene and my mom would entertain me with their stories of their friendship. May you find comfort and smiles in your memories and knowing that she is wrapped in the loving arms of our Savior.
Merri Ellis
Friend
April 11, 2022
Beverly had a beautiful smile!! It was a joy for me to meet her and other people living in the Weissert community when I began teaching there!! Please know that your family is in our thoughts and prayers!! May your faith and cherished memories bring you comfort.
Melvina and George Bundy
Friend
April 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results