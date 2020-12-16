ALMA - William Geoffrey "Bill" Hogeland, 66, of Alma died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at home in Alma.
Celebration of life services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Alma United Methodist Church with the Rev. Seong Lee officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Bladen Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Alma. In accordance with Bill's wishes he will be cremated following the visitation.
Bauer Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.
He was born July 6, 1954, the sixth of seven children to John and Edith Hogeland, in Alma. Bill was baptized and later confirmed at the Alma United Methodist Church. Bill attended Alma Public Schools and graduated from Alma High School in 1972.
On May 10, 1975, Bill married Jayne Jo Wilson at the United Methodist Church in Bladen. To this union three children were born: Geoffrey Wilson, Grantham William and Gillian Teresa. Bill received his associate degree from Hastings Technical College in 1975. Bill graduated from Bellevue University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1998.
Bill started his career as an insurance agent before becoming the owner/operator of multiple Alma businesses during the years, including: William's Clothing, T-Shirts N' Stuff, Hogeland's Market of Alma and Wakeeney, Kansas, Alma Short Stop and Alma Self Storage.
Bill was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of Jayne, Geoff, Grant and Gillian, and always tried his best to support them. Bill was the most loving grandfather, and his grandchildren were a tremendous source of joy and happiness. Bill loved his friends and made new friends everywhere he went. He was proud of his English heritage and always had a cup of tea. He was able to go to England to see where his mother grew up in 1974, and again in 2008.
Bill was an avid sports fan and a longtime Husker season ticket holder for football, basketball and volleyball. He loved his Huskers, especially when they won. In his younger years he was an avid racquetball player and golfer. He attended numerous school and sporting events for his children and grandchildren during the years. He enjoyed music, movies and the lake.
Bill was a passionate supporter of the Alma community and was a member of many local organizations, such as the Alma Rotary, the Alma Chamber of Commerce, the Alma Fire Department, the Airport Authority, the Colonial Villa Nursing Home Board, the Community Redevelopment Authority and Nebraska Association of County Officials.
Bill was a member of the United Methodist Church, and served on various church committees, including the board of trustees. He and Jayne loved the youth of the community and sponsored many scholarships to further their education and future.
Bill was the Alma city administrator from 2001 to 2007, and was so proud of his role in the planning and construction of the Pheasant Ridge Walking Trail for community members and visitors to enjoy. Bill was elected a Harlan County supervisor in November 2018, sworn in January 2019 and resigned his position in January 2020. Bill semi-retired in January 2019, but was as busy as ever, helping others with projects, with his storage business and making home improvements.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, his sister Pam Cederburg, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Johnny and Bonnie Wilson, sister-in-law Teresa Wilson, and many aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his wife, Jayne Hogeland of Alma; his children, Geoffrey Hogeland and wife Kelli of Lincoln, Grantham Hogeland and wife Tiffany of Elkhorn and Gillian Wickham and husband Gabriel of Phillipsburg, Kansas; six grandchildren, Ian, Isaak, Emerson and Elliett of Lincoln and Everly and Theo of Elkhorn; four brothers, John Hogeland and wife Linda of Derby, Kansas, Jim Hogeland and wife Gayle of Grand Island, Ron Hogeland and wife Rhonda of Orleans and David Hogeland of Apache Junction, Arizona; one sister, Becky McKenzie and husband Gary of Alma; brother-in-law, Rob Wilson and wife Diana of Bladen; his aunt, Gladys Meyer of Alma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by a large extended family and friends.
A memorial has been established in Bill's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
