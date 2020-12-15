Sponsored by Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home - Alma.
17 Entries
TO BECKY AND ALL OF THE FAMILY - MAY GOD WRAP AND KEEP YOU WITH PEACE AND LOVE LOVE AND ALL OF HIS COMFORTS MY YOU HOLD HIS HAND THROUGH ALL OF THIS
EDDY McGUIRE
December 15, 2021
When I think of Bill I smile. When he and I were young kids we were pretty tight friends. We´d ride out bikes out to the West farm and swim in the pond on those hot summer days. We had good times together. Lots of wonderful memories.
Neil Fees
December 13, 2021
MAY GOD BRING COMFORT & PEACE in this time to ALL in the WONDERFULHOGELAND family -
EDDY McGUIRE
January 24, 2021
We will all miss you Bill
My deepest sympathy!
Don Jessup
December 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this sad time. Bill will be missed by so many people.
Kent Wolzen
December 22, 2020
"When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind."
Kathy and Steve Godeken
December 21, 2020
Jayne and Family-We are So Sorry for your Loss of Bill! Sending Our Deepest Sympathy and Prayers to All!
Rick & Susan Mangel
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. Bill was my boss for several years in WaKeeney KS. He was a great guy. Always so friendly and generous to all. My thoughts and prayers for you all!
Sarah Fabrizius
December 20, 2020
Gillian, I worked with you at Kearney Park and Rec for a few years. I am sorry for the loss of your father. God Bless you and you family.
Tamara McCann
December 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss of Bill. I am a very long time friend of Gladys Meyer. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Bonnie Guthrie
Bonnie Guthrie
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss our thoughts and prayers are with you
The sparks family
December 17, 2020
Jayne and family, we are so very sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. God Bless.
Duane and Linda Niemeyer
December 17, 2020
My sympathy is given to Bill´s wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a good man and will be missed. He left us way too early. We have wonderful memories though.
Neil Fees
December 17, 2020
Rest in Peace, Bill
Jim Farmer
December 16, 2020
Have such great memories with all the Hogeland family ! So sorry to hear of Bill´s passing. Thinking of and praying for you all.
Dan Clevenger
December 15, 2020
You have my sympathy!!!
Travis Flax
December 15, 2020
I worked for Bill at Hogelands Market in Wakeeney when I was in high school from 98 to 00