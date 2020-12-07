KEARNEY - William Carl "Bill" Malm, 69, of Alma died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Private family memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. The service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed.

A memorial book signing will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Face coverings will be required to enter.

He was born Feb. 22, 1951, to Charles and Phyllis (Lee) Malm in Holdrege.

On July 16, 1971, Bill married Genece "Jody" Eckwall at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege.

Survivors include his wife, Jody Malm of Alma; his children, Corey Malm of Kearney and Casey Feddersen of Kearney; siblings, Pam Meisenbach of Alma, Tim Malm of Holdrege and Tammi Sturgis of Holdrege; and one grandson.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 7, 2020.