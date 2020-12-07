KEARNEY - William Carl "Bill" Malm, 69, of Alma died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Private family memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Nora Mendyk officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. The service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. A memorial book signing will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. Face coverings will be required to enter. He was born Feb. 22, 1951, to Charles and Phyllis (Lee) Malm in Holdrege. On July 16, 1971, Bill married Genece "Jody" Eckwall at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege. Survivors include his wife, Jody Malm of Alma; his children, Corey Malm of Kearney and Casey Feddersen of Kearney; siblings, Pam Meisenbach of Alma, Tim Malm of Holdrege and Tammi Sturgis of Holdrege; and one grandson.
Sorry to hear of Bill´s passing. We didn´t find out till this Thursday. Our prayers are with you.
Rex Danielson
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss he was a good man left all of us w find memories
Shirley Linde Boersen
December 11, 2020
sorry to hear about bills passing
sandy beachler
December 9, 2020
Corey,
Very saddened to hear of your dad´s passing. Keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers
Terri Hongsermeier
December 7, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you all! Bill was such a great guy! You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Love, hugs and prayers!! Love you all, God Bless
Jean and Putter
December 5, 2020
My sympathy in your loss.
Shirley Hazzard
December 5, 2020
Jody, I just heard about Bill. My heart is shattered. I knew he was in the hospital but kept praying he would get better. So sorry I didn't contact you during this time. My thoughts and prayers are with all of your family. I'm happy that Bill is with all of the family that has gone before him. I can just see him with Rob (Bob) and Jamie. Oh the trouble those three can get into!! Love to you and family, Jody
Susan Borden Strong
December 4, 2020
With deepest sympathy, sorry for your loss.
Jim Linder
December 3, 2020
Jody, you´ve been high in my thoughts today and will be in the days ahead. We are all with you at this time of loss and sadness.
Anne (Pierce) McCollister
December 3, 2020
Jodi & family, Praying for you at this time. May you be blessed with great memories of a really great guy. I'm so sad for this loss.