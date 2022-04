KEARNEY - William R. "Bill" Manfull, 76, of Gibbon, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A celebration of life is 5-7 p.m. Friday at Faith United Church Fellowship Hall in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating. Casual dress is requested.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 23, 2021.