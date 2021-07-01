Menu
Bill Rawson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
HOLDREGE - William T. Rawson, 90, of rural Lexington died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Robb Cemetery, south of Lexington, with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Bill was born June 26, 1930, in Lexington to Carl and Linnea (Hanson) Rawson.
He married Barbara Miller on July 8, 1953, at Elmwood. She preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2007.
Survivors include two sons, Tom Rawson of Sherman, Texas, and Richard Rawson of California; daughter Suzy Herrigel of Lexington; sister Eleanor Chinn of Fort Collins, Colorado; and three grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jul. 1, 2021.
