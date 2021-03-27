Menu
Billy Snart
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
Kearney resident, 75
KEARNEY - William "Billy" L. Snart, 75, of Kearney died Monday, March 22, 2021, in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney. The Rev. Melody Adams will officiate and burial will be at the Orleans Cemetery.
Visitation at the funeral home will be 4-6 p.m. Monday and also one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
--
Billy was born Feb. 20, 1946, in Denver to William G. and Leah (Russell) Snart. He grew up in the Kearney area before moving to Beatrice. He moved back to Kearney in 1972.
Billy worked at Baldwin Filters and other local businesses for many years before his retirement. He attended First United Methodist Church in Kearney.
Survivors include his brothers, Rocco Snart of Golden, Colorado, and Ronald Snart of Kearney; aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews; along with his caregiver, Stacy Butner of Kearney.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to People First of Kearney or The Arc of Buffalo County.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE
Mar
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE
Add a Message
You will always be remembered and loved for what you brought to my life, Bill. Thank you.
Cary Lyn Traxler
March 28, 2021
