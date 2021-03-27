Kearney resident, 75
KEARNEY - William "Billy" L. Snart, 75, of Kearney died Monday, March 22, 2021, in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney. The Rev. Melody Adams will officiate and burial will be at the Orleans Cemetery.
Visitation at the funeral home will be 4-6 p.m. Monday and also one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Billy was born Feb. 20, 1946, in Denver to William G. and Leah (Russell) Snart. He grew up in the Kearney area before moving to Beatrice. He moved back to Kearney in 1972.
Billy worked at Baldwin Filters and other local businesses for many years before his retirement. He attended First United Methodist Church in Kearney.
Survivors include his brothers, Rocco Snart of Golden, Colorado, and Ronald Snart of Kearney; aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews; along with his caregiver, Stacy Butner of Kearney.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to People First of Kearney or The Arc of Buffalo County.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 27, 2021.